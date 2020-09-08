UGAS (UGAS) Market Cap Tops $2.58 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One UGAS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. In the last week, UGAS has traded down 39.9% against the US dollar. UGAS has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $739,841.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00044678 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.68 or 0.05050501 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00035644 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00052425 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

