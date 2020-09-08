Unobtanium Price Reaches $83.86 on Top Exchanges (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, Unobtanium has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Unobtanium has a market cap of $17.00 million and $3,671.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unobtanium coin can currently be purchased for about $83.86 or 0.00810911 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade, C-CEX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,341.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.57 or 0.02200597 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011283 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000575 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

Unobtanium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,686 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

