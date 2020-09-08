UNUS SED LEO Price Tops $1.22 (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00011772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $13.91 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00473396 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004286 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000404 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

