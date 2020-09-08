UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) Trading 3.3% Higher

UPM-Kymmene Co. (OTCMKTS:UPMKY)’s stock price traded up 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.55 and last traded at $26.45. 6,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 46,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.45.

UPM-Kymmene Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UPMKY)

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty and graphic papers, boards, and packaging; sawn timber for construction, packaging, distribution, joinery, and furniture industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.