Uquid Coin Price Hits $3.14 on Top Exchanges (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for $3.14 or 0.00030352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, TOPBTC, OOOBTC and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded down 11% against the US dollar. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $31.43 million and approximately $12.16 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00044632 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.60 or 0.05037931 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00035734 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00052423 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Exrates, IDEX, Livecoin, OOOBTC, IDAX and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

