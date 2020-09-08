US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Xpress Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.13. US Xpress Enterprises reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 733.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover US Xpress Enterprises.

Get US Xpress Enterprises alerts:

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $422.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.27 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BofA Securities raised US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on US Xpress Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of USX stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.91. 268,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $441.96 million, a P/E ratio of -37.13 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78. US Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34.

In other US Xpress Enterprises news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 100,000 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $611,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 3,261 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $35,903.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,805 shares of company stock worth $1,190,331 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 32.8% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,338,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 824,923 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter worth $2,859,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 595,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 31,324 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 370.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 341,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Xpress Enterprises (USX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.