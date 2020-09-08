USDQ (USDQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $716.00

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. USDQ has a total market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $716.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDQ has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDQ token can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00008780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008793 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00072453 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00324737 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001370 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00044468 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000419 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ (CRYPTO:USDQ) is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,298 tokens. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

