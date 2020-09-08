USDX [Lighthouse] Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,198.00 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $631,271.13 and $1,198.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,329.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.38 or 0.02201340 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001742 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00811534 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002544 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,768,724 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash . The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

USDX [Lighthouse] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

