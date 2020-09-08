Valor Token Market Capitalization Achieves $7.12 Million (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and $192,627.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Valor Token has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Valor Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00003437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00044718 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $521.17 or 0.05041148 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00035678 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00052410 BTC.

About Valor Token

Valor Token (VALOR) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

