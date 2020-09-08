VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NASDAQ:TVIX) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NASDAQ:TVIX) were down 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $103.89 and last traded at $112.36. Approximately 4,912,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 10,145,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.62.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN stock. Savior LLC bought a new stake in VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NASDAQ:TVIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000. VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN comprises about 2.6% of Savior LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Savior LLC owned 0.18% of VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.