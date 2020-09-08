Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.91 and last traded at $24.22. Approximately 41,869,801 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 729% from the average daily volume of 5,048,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viacom stock. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

