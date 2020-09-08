VIBE (VIBE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $167,470.00

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded 37.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $167,470.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00044710 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.58 or 0.05050200 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00035635 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00052348 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE is a token. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

