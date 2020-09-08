Vid (VI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.24 Million

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Vid has a market cap of $8.22 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vid has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. One Vid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00120925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00043585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00216926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.18 or 0.01654991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00175707 BTC.

Vid Token Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,895,304 tokens. Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official website is vid.camera

Buying and Selling Vid

Vid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

