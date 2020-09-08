VideoCoin (VID) Trading Down 17.9% This Week

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One VideoCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0663 or 0.00000641 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin, CoinExchange and Beaxy. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.68 million and approximately $257,889.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001279 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

VideoCoin Token Profile

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,923,028 tokens. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

