ViXS Systems (TSE:VXS) Trading 3.7% Higher

ViXS Systems Inc (TSE:VXS)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 240,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 183,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

ViXS Systems Company Profile (TSE:VXS)

ViXS Systems Inc (ViXS) is engaged in designing media processing semiconductor solutions for the broadcasting and consumer electronics industries. It has over 461 patents issued and pending worldwide and over 30 million media processor shipments to date. ViXS is driving the transition to Ultra HD 4K across the entire content value chain by providing professional and consumer grade chipsets that support the new High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) standard up to Main 10 Profile, reducing bandwidth consumption by 50% while providing the depth of color and image clarity needed to take advantage of higher-resolution content.

