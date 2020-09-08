VSB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:VSBN) Trading Down 3.4%

VSB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSBN)’s share price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.25. 100 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98.

About VSB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:VSBN)

VSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Victory State Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services primarily in Staten Island, New York. It accepts various deposits from individuals and businesses; grants loans; and invests funds primarily in government securities, mortgage backed securities, and collateralized mortgage obligations, as well as provides Internet banking services.

