Waltonchain (WTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.61 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00004625 BTC on popular exchanges including Allbit, LATOKEN, COSS and OKEx. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $33.28 million and $3.61 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $348.83 or 0.03376398 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009696 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00049497 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

WTC is a token. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,654,521 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, HitBTC, OKEx, Coinnest, Bithumb, LATOKEN, Huobi, Cobinhood, COSS, Binance, Allbit and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

