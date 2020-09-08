Waves Enterprise (WEST) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.60 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $91,754.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0930 or 0.00000903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00121613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00043934 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00218169 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.34 or 0.01662805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000317 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00176218 BTC.

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,746,782 tokens. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

Waves Enterprise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

