Waves (WAVES) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $50.05 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, Waves has traded 35.2% lower against the US dollar. Waves has a total market cap of $247.79 million and approximately $50.05 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.41 or 0.00023249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, LiteBit.eu, Coinbe and COSS.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023119 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00013424 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009328 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00010895 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000399 BTC.

About Waves

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 102,947,902 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Bitbns, COSS, Upbit, YoBit, Cryptohub, HitBTC, Exrates, Coinrail, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Kuna, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Exmo, Huobi, Bittrex, Binance, Liqui, Coinbe, Tidex, Indodax, Livecoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.