WAX Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.41 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. WAX has a market capitalization of $51.53 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX token can now be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00120681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00043642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00216190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.50 or 0.01647580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000310 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00174603 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX was first traded on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,698,514,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,322,415,332 tokens. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io . The official website for WAX is wax.io

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bibox, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Tidex, Upbit, Bittrex, Ethfinex, IDEX, C2CX and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

