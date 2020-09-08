Winding Tree 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,937.00 (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. Winding Tree has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and $4,937.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Winding Tree token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00120681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00043642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00216190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.50 or 0.01647580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000310 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00174603 BTC.

Winding Tree Profile

Winding Tree’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,599,227 tokens. Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com . Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com . Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

