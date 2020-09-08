WOM Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.75 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $25.75 million and $2.43 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00002490 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00044559 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $521.75 or 0.05044409 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00035502 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00052235 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,007,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

WOM Protocol Token Trading

WOM Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

