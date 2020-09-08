XIO One Day Volume Reaches $207,499.00 (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One XIO token can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00003206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XIO has a total market cap of $5.84 million and approximately $207,499.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XIO has traded down 38.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000565 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002174 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001424 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CRYPTOFOREX (CFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009519 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO (XIO) is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,623,777 tokens. The official website for XIO is xio.network . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx

XIO Token Trading

XIO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars.

