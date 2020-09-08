Xtreme Drilling (TSE:XDC) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Xtreme Drilling Corp (TSE:XDC) traded down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.90. 24,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 26,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.90.

Xtreme Drilling Company Profile (TSE:XDC)

Xtreme Drilling Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides onshore drilling services in the United States. It designs, assembles, and operates a fleet of onshore drilling rigs that features proprietary technology, including modular transportation systems and continuous integration of in-house advances in methodologies.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Xtreme Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtreme Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.