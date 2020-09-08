YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) and Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Head to Head Analysis

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) and Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares YayYo and Trivago’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YayYo N/A N/A N/A Trivago -40.93% -2.46% -1.95%

This table compares YayYo and Trivago’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YayYo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Trivago $939.36 million 0.69 $19.22 million $0.06 30.67

Trivago has higher revenue and earnings than YayYo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of YayYo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Trivago shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for YayYo and Trivago, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YayYo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trivago 0 6 2 0 2.25

YayYo currently has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,226.53%. Trivago has a consensus target price of $2.02, indicating a potential upside of 9.86%. Given YayYo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe YayYo is more favorable than Trivago.

Summary

YayYo beats Trivago on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

YayYo Company Profile

YayYo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages. As of December 31, 2018, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 3.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Group, Inc.

