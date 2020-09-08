Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to Post $1.82 EPS

Analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. Eagle Materials reported earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $7.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.01 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 25.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXP. TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $999,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $125,347.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,350,000 after buying an additional 819,810 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 5,356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 358,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after buying an additional 352,072 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $17,855,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 976.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 308,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,664,000 after buying an additional 279,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,318,000 after buying an additional 233,614 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXP stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.99. The stock had a trading volume of 264,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.38. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $97.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.13 and its 200 day moving average is $69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

