Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Post $5.17 EPS

Equities analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report $5.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.22 and the lowest is $5.13. Lam Research posted earnings of $3.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $20.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.14 to $22.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $23.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.61 to $25.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.38.

In other news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $4,046,397.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total transaction of $6,546,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,037 shares of company stock valued at $23,254,085. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in Lam Research by 137.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $8.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $333.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,471,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $387.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $360.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

