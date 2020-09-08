Zacks: Analysts Expect Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) to Announce -$4.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) to announce earnings of ($4.79) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($5.15) and the highest is ($4.08). Royal Caribbean Cruises reported earnings of $4.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full-year earnings of ($17.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.07) to ($14.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($9.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.78) to ($4.83). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

Shares of RCL stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,898,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,862,420. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day moving average is $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.66.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $88,704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $38,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,887,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 409.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 46.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

