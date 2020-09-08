Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to Announce $1.10 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will report earnings per share of $1.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.20. Jack in the Box posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $4.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.63 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $71.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $42.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

In other news, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $181,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,450.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.32. 358,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.20. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $93.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

