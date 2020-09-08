Zacks: Brokerages Expect Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) will announce earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Curo Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Curo Group posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $3.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Curo Group.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Curo Group had a return on equity of 190.07% and a net margin of 10.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CURO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Curo Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curo Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Curo Group by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curo Group by 5,851.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Curo Group during the second quarter worth about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curo Group during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curo Group by 21.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Curo Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,715. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50. Curo Group has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $326.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Curo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

