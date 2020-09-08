Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $156.55 Million

Analysts expect First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) to post sales of $156.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $155.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.00 million. First Financial Bancorp reported sales of $154.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will report full year sales of $619.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $612.20 million to $627.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $594.35 million, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $598.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Financial Bancorp.

Get First Financial Bancorp alerts:

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.50 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFBC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other First Financial Bancorp news, Director Vince Berta purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,209 shares in the company, valued at $157,486.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 254.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFBC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.09. 398,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. First Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.