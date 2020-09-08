Zacks: Brokerages Expect Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.53 Million

Equities analysts expect that Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) will announce sales of $82.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.54 million to $84.50 million. Harmonic reported sales of $115.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year sales of $365.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.50 million to $367.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $459.71 million, with estimates ranging from $412.00 million to $495.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $73.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HLIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Harmonic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Harmonic from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Harmonic stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.89. 674,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,902. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $8.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $574.34 million, a P/E ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, Director David Krall bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,349.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Harmonic by 663.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

