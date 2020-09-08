Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) to “Buy”

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

Get Gaia alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,826. Gaia has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $225.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gaia will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Gaia by 15.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Gaia by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Gaia by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gaia by 11.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaia (GAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.