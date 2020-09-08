ZB (ZB) Achieves Market Cap of $91.00 Million

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, ZB has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One ZB token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, Hotbit and ZBG. ZB has a total market capitalization of $91.00 million and $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00121461 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00044065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00218899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.36 or 0.01655118 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000316 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00177197 BTC.

ZB Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk . ZB’s official website is www.zb.com

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Hotbit and ZBG. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

