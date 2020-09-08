ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.60 million and $13,055.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00602054 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00082676 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00060774 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000493 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,869,297 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

