Zcoin (XZC) One Day Volume Hits $19.61 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. Zcoin has a market cap of $53.23 million and approximately $19.61 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.86 or 0.00046941 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,361.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.92 or 0.03386788 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.51 or 0.02205370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00471506 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00800945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011781 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00614281 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00049748 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00013019 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,943,843 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

