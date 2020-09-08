Zen Protocol Price Tops $0.0274 on Major Exchanges (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $619,919.06 and $706.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.41 or 0.00766442 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008518 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00609214 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006545 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

ZP is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.