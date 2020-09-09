$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) to announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.15. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $85.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.30 million.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $112,224.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,474.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,160 shares in the company, valued at $796,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,646 shares of company stock worth $692,884. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $19.81. The stock had a trading volume of 131,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,166. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.91 million, a P/E ratio of 220.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

