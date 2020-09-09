$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) to announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. HubSpot reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.43 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 9.50%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HubSpot from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on HubSpot from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HubSpot from $160.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on HubSpot from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.74.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $1,829,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,085,350.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,508 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total value of $556,976.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,087.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,779 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 24.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 35.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter worth $1,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in HubSpot by 58.8% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $9.40 on Friday, hitting $284.11. 479,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.00 and a beta of 1.64. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $320.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.86.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

