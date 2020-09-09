$0.24 EPS Expected for Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Postal Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.28).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSTL shares. Compass Point cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Postal Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,931.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,058 shares in the company, valued at $8,759,547.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTL. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 98,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 31,251 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 342.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 33,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,715. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $140.04 million, a PE ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

