-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Propetro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Propetro reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 175.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Propetro will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Propetro.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PUMP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Propetro from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Propetro from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Propetro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Propetro in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Propetro from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Propetro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.61.
About Propetro
ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.
