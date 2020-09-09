$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $1.33. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FCAU shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,985,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,514. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.82. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCAU. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 40.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 552,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 399,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

