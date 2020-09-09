$0.35 EPS Expected for Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) will announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.46. Great Western Bancorp reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 120.07%. The business had revenue of $108.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Great Western Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Great Western Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In related news, Director Frances Pallas Grieb bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas Richard Bass bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,152.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,120 shares of company stock worth $384,894 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 447,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 19,595 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 26.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 25.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 159,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 26,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWB traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $13.20. 284,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,866. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Western Bancorp (GWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.