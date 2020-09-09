-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.36). Sientra reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 130.33% and a negative net margin of 140.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIEN. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Sientra from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sientra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

NASDAQ SIEN traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.53. 521,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,321. The stock has a market cap of $168.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34. Sientra has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $9.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sientra by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sientra by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sientra by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

