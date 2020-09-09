$0.78 EPS Expected for Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $2.35. Wayfair reported earnings per share of ($2.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 135%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.35) to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.95) to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Wayfair’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $208.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.88.

W traded up $6.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.31. 1,726,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of -36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 3.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.29 and its 200 day moving average is $170.47. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $349.08.

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 4,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,420,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.94, for a total value of $523,622.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,432,353.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,244 shares of company stock valued at $65,523,428 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Wayfair by 33.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 521.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Wayfair by 25.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Wayfair by 14.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 151.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

