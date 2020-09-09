$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) to report sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.31 billion. Monster Beverage posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.74. 3,861,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,751. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $87.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.03. The firm has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $856,098.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $1,001,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,791 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,868,000 after buying an additional 1,767,534 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,892,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,652,000 after purchasing an additional 310,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,791,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,962,000 after purchasing an additional 102,225 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Monster Beverage by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,472,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,838 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,859,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,688,000 after purchasing an additional 521,248 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

