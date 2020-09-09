122,693 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Acquired by Reliant Wealth Planning

Reliant Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 122,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,747,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 7.3% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,910,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,997 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $129,519,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,455,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,217 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $238,172,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $2.52 on Tuesday, reaching $103.01. 1,460,240 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.43. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

