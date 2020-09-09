$123.57 Million in Sales Expected for Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) to report $123.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.00 million. Great Western Bancorp reported sales of $121.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year sales of $447.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $477.32 million, with estimates ranging from $462.00 million to $488.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $108.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.15 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 120.07%. The business’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Great Western Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

GWB stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.20. 284,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,866. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $797.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.15. Great Western Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, EVP Douglas Richard Bass acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $191,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,152.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Pallas Grieb acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,120 shares of company stock valued at $384,894. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 169.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 44.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 27.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

