$13.83 Million in Sales Expected for Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) to post $13.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.70 million. Sientra posted sales of $22.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year sales of $59.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.07 million to $62.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $78.89 million, with estimates ranging from $72.28 million to $84.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 130.33% and a negative net margin of 140.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Sientra from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

SIEN traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $3.53. 521,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,321. The firm has a market cap of $168.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.52. Sientra has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $9.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sientra during the second quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sientra by 22.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 20,527 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sientra during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sientra by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

