$134.17 Million in Sales Expected for CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) will post $134.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.38 million. CarGurus posted sales of $150.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year sales of $523.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $520.95 million to $526.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $636.13 million, with estimates ranging from $616.10 million to $652.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $94.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BTIG Research cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on CarGurus in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

CarGurus stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.67. 1,199,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,924. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.85.

In other CarGurus news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $271,396.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,464,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $83,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 369,308 shares in the company, valued at $10,263,069.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 863,018 shares of company stock worth $23,036,528 in the last 90 days. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,942,000 after buying an additional 56,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

